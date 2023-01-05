UrduPoint.com

Over 23.5 Million Passengers Came To Dubai Through Various Ports In 2022

January 05, 2023

Over 23.5 million passengers came to Dubai through various ports in 2022

Dubai received 23,672,468 passengers in 2022 through different ports, of which more than 107,000 arrived on New Year's Eve, an official report said on Thursday

Dubai received 23,672,468 passengers in 2022 through different ports, of which more than 107,000 arrived on New Year's Eve, an official report said on Thursday.

According to the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Dubai has welcomed over 107,082 passengers on the New Year's Eve, with 95,445 travellers arriving through Dubai Airports, 6,527 arriving via Hatta Border Crossing, and 5,010 arriving via marine ports.

This marks an 89 per cent increase in passenger traffic in 2022 compared to the previous year, with a total of 23,672,468 incoming passengers arriving through all ports. Of these, 21,817,022 arrived through airports, 1,612,746 crossed Hatta Border Crossing, and 242,700 passengers used seaports. In 2021, the emirate received 12,025,468 passengers through airports, 399,083 through Hatta Border Crossing, and 83,700 through marine ports, Khaleej times reported.

According to a new report by the UK-based market research firm Euromonitor, Dubai Airports have established itself as one of the busiest airports in the world, ranking second globally in the Top 100 City Destinations Index 2022 for speed of service and procedure completion for passengers.

Dubai Airports were also ranked first regionally and internationally in the Airports Council International (ACI) report 2022 and maintained their leading position in the global competition indices, ranking first by the Legatum Prosperity Index intolerance towards foreigners. The UAE passport was ranked the strongest in the world according to the Global Passport Power Rank.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, stated that the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet of Things has allowed Dubai Airports to deliver exceptional digital services and a superior travel experience to all visitors, solidifying Dubai's reputation as a top destination for tourism, business, and lifestyle.

