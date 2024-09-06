- Home
- Pakistan
- Over 235,697 children from 54 UCs of district Abbottabad to be vaccinated during 5-day anti-polio ca ..
Over 235,697 Children From 54 UCs Of District Abbottabad To Be Vaccinated During 5-day Anti-polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday officially inaugurated the district’s anti-polio campaign for September 2024 by administering polio and Vitamin A drops to children. The campaign will run from 9th to 13th September 2024, targeting children under the age of five across 54 Union Councils (UC) of the district.
During the inauguration ceremony, senior officials from the district administration and health department were present. After the official launch, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal chaired a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee focused on reviewing preparations for the upcoming campaign, including staff training, security arrangements, and the health department’s ongoing efforts.
It was informed to the committee that the campaign aims to vaccinate more than 235,697 children under five years of age. To achieve this, a total of 1,636 teams have been formed, including 1,490 mobile teams, 41 transit teams, and 105 fixed teams.
During the meeting, District Polio Control Room Coordinator Dr. Atif Saud briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the health department’s preparations, ensuring that all necessary materials and training had been provided to the teams.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated in Abbottabad.
He also directed relevant departments, including education, population welfare, and the police, to provide full support to the health teams during the campaign. The police will ensure security throughout the process.
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal in a message to the public urged all parents to ensure their children under five receive polio and Vitamin A drops during the campaign.
He further instructed the health and information departments to raise awareness through mosque sermons and media outreach to guarantee the success of the vaccination drive.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM grieved over death of TV anchor Asma Sherazi's brother5 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 250,400 cusecs water5 minutes ago
-
Marriage grant released to complainant following intervention of federal ombudsman16 minutes ago
-
Change of Guards ceremony held at Mazar-e-Quaid on Defence Day26 minutes ago
-
Pakistanis unite to honor martyrs, armed forces on Social media35 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh visits Martyrs' Memorial in Malir on Defence Day36 minutes ago
-
Posters reappear in IIOJK hailing Pakistan’s support on Defence Day56 minutes ago
-
Atta Tarar grieved over demise of Mohsin Shirazi11 hours ago
-
Seminar World Literacy Day held in Rahim Yar Khan12 hours ago
-
Punjab Govt prioritizes education as a fundamental right: DC12 hours ago
-
Leadership Development Training Program concludes at SAU12 hours ago
-
AJK PM hails Pakistan Army's heroic role in defending territorial integrity12 hours ago