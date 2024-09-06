Over 235,697 children from 54 UCs of district Abbottabad to be vaccinated during 5-day anti-polio campaign

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday officially inaugurated the district’s anti-polio campaign for September 2024 by administering polio and Vitamin A drops to children. The campaign will run from 9th to 13th September 2024, targeting children under the age of five across 54 Union Councils (UC) of the district.

During the inauguration ceremony, senior officials from the district administration and health department were present. After the official launch, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal chaired a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee focused on reviewing preparations for the upcoming campaign, including staff training, security arrangements, and the health department’s ongoing efforts.

It was informed to the committee that the campaign aims to vaccinate more than 235,697 children under five years of age. To achieve this, a total of 1,636 teams have been formed, including 1,490 mobile teams, 41 transit teams, and 105 fixed teams.

During the meeting, District Polio Control Room Coordinator Dr. Atif Saud briefed the Deputy Commissioner on the health department’s preparations, ensuring that all necessary materials and training had been provided to the teams.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated in Abbottabad.

He also directed relevant departments, including education, population welfare, and the police, to provide full support to the health teams during the campaign. The police will ensure security throughout the process.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal in a message to the public urged all parents to ensure their children under five receive polio and Vitamin A drops during the campaign.

He further instructed the health and information departments to raise awareness through mosque sermons and media outreach to guarantee the success of the vaccination drive.