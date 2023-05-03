UrduPoint.com

Over 239.8mln People Enumerated Till May 02: PBS

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Over 239.8mln people enumerated till May 02: PBS

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday said that during the ongoing 7th population and household census, 239,782,259 people have been enumerated nationwide as of May 02.

According to official data released here on Wednesday, the process of enumeration would continue till May 15 and all the relevant officials have been directed to complete their tasks within stipulated time.

It said that 55,156,940 have been enumerated in Sindh, 117,039,724 in Punjab, 39,408,562 in KP and 20,259,829 in Balochistan.

It said that out of 156 districts, 100 percent work had been completed in 122 districts while 90 percent work had been completed in the remaining districts, adding that work would continue in big cities like Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi till May 15.

PBS said that based on the enumerated population till the end of April the annual population growth rate between 2017 and 2023 was 1.92 percent and is expected to rise slightly with the remaining uncounted population being added to the total.

It said that the overall growth rate is down from 2.38 percent annually between the 1998 and 2017 census.

The bureau said that as per the directives of the Prime Minister, complaint centres have been set up at Tehsil level and people could approach these centres in case of any complaint, adding that PBS could also directly be contacted on toll free number 0800-57574.

