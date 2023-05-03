UrduPoint.com

Over 239.8mln People Enumerated Till May 03: PBS

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 11:00 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Wednesday said that during the ongoing 7th population and household census, 239,782,259 people had been enumerated nationwide as of May 03.

According to official data, the process of enumeration would continue till May 15 and all the relevant officials have been directed to complete their tasks within the stipulated time.

It said that out of 156 districts, 100 percent of work had been completed in 122 districts while 90 percent of work had been completed in the remaining districts, adding that work would continue in big cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi till May 15.

PBS said that based on the enumerated population till the end of April the annual population growth rate between 2017 and 2023 was 1.92 percent and was expected to rise slightly with the remaining uncounted population being added to the total.

It said that the overall growth rate was down from 2.38 percent annually between the 1998 and 2017 censuses.

The bureau said that as per the directives of the Prime Minister, complaint centres had been set up at the Tehsil level and people could approach these centres in case of any complaint, adding that PBS could also directly be contacted on the toll-free number 0800-57574.

