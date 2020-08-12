UrduPoint.com
Over 2.3mln Children To Be Administered Polio Drops From Aug 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 11:52 PM

More than 2.3 million children under-five years of age in 192 union councils of all six districts of Karachi will be administered polio drops during anti polio-campaign, starting from August 15 and will continue till August 20

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :More than 2.3 million children under-five years of age in 192 union councils of all six districts of Karachi will be administered polio drops during anti polio-campaign, starting from August 15 and will continue till August 20.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhr Shallwani at his office here Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by the Coordinator of Emergency Operation Centre ,Fayaz Abbasi, Additional Commissioner Karachi-I, Asad Ali Khan, DC Malir Ghanwer Laghari DC East Mohammad Ali Shah, DC central Ziaur Rehman, DC Korangi Shehar Yar Gul Memon, senior officials of health departments including District and Town health officers, senior officers of police department and Pakistan Rangers, representatives of WHO, UNICEF and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

It was decided in the meeting that all deputy commissioners would arrange meetings with the community leaders so as to the campaign for eradication of polio could be made effective.

The Commissioner Karachi said that community leaders and religious leaders have their influence in the society added that engagements and support of such leaders could be more helpful in succeeding such campaign.

He further told the deputy commissioners that proper training programs should be conducted for the volunteers who were supposed to administer the polio drops .

The Commissioner appealed the parents for cooperation with the polio teams to get their children administered polio drops.

He further asked the community leaders, religious leaders to become conscious and realize their responsibility for the importance of anti polio campaign.

