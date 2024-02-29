Open Menu

Over 2.4 Million Children Given Polio Drops In Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Over 2.4 million children given polio drops in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Over 2.4 million children are given polio drops on the second day of the three-day polio drive kicked off here across the division.

According to the statement, Commissioner Maryam Khan said over 10,000 teams were constituted to administer polio drops to about 2.

6 million children below 5 years of age in four districts of the division.

She said purging the motherland of polio disease was the responsibility of everyone living in the region.

She pledged to adopt a zero-tolerance policy for the success of the drive.

Related Topics

Polio Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

2 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

11 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

11 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

11 hours ago
 London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

11 hours ago
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

11 hours ago
 UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in A ..

UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan

11 hours ago
 Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, rev ..

Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements

11 hours ago
 Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a ..

Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF

11 hours ago
 300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Ji ..

300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai

12 hours ago
 PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand i ..

PYCA joins Transform Pakistan campaign to demand iTFA regulation

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan