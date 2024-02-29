Over 2.4 Million Children Given Polio Drops In Multan
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Over 2.4 million children are given polio drops on the second day of the three-day polio drive kicked off here across the division.
According to the statement, Commissioner Maryam Khan said over 10,000 teams were constituted to administer polio drops to about 2.
6 million children below 5 years of age in four districts of the division.
She said purging the motherland of polio disease was the responsibility of everyone living in the region.
She pledged to adopt a zero-tolerance policy for the success of the drive.
