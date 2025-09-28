Open Menu

Over 2.4 Mln Girls Vaccinated Against HPV Across Sindh, Catch-up Drive To Continue Till Oct 1

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Over 2.4 mln girls vaccinated against HPV across Sindh, catch-up drive to continue till Oct 1

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) As many as 2,410,924 girls aged between 9 and 14 years, accounting for 66 percent of the target population, have been vaccinated during the 12-day Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign that concluded on Saturday.

To further enhance coverage, district health officers (DHOs) have been instructed to conduct three additional “catch-up” days from September 29 to October 1, aimed at reaching unvaccinated girls, particularly in union councils (UCs) where the vaccination rate was recorded as low.

According to data shared by the Directorate of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), DHOs have been directed to continue vaccination activities in schools with less than 80 percent coverage or those not yet visited during the initial campaign days.

The EPI has also directed all field teams and supervisors to actively participate in the catch-up campaign without any additional budget allocation.

On the final day of the campaign, 223,636 girls were vaccinated against HPV, achieving 73 percent of the daily target, bringing the overall coverage to 66 percent of the total provincial target.

The campaign is part of efforts to protect young girls against HPV, a leading cause of cervical cancer, and is being implemented across all districts of the province under the supervision of the EPI Directorate.

Recent Stories

Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery M ..

Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show

42 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speaker ..

UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa

57 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science Inte ..

Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science International 2025

1 hour ago
 11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress ..

11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China

2 hours ago
 Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates ..

Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition

2 hours ago
 UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Av ..

UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award

2 hours ago
India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final tod ..

India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final today

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi cha ..

Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..

3 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting

Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting

3 hours ago
 Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Moh ..

Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..

3 hours ago
 OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Ch ..

OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza

3 hours ago
 UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investm ..

UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan