- Home
- Pakistan
- Over 2.4 mln girls vaccinated against HPV across Sindh, catch-up drive to continue till Oct 1
Over 2.4 Mln Girls Vaccinated Against HPV Across Sindh, Catch-up Drive To Continue Till Oct 1
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 10:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) As many as 2,410,924 girls aged between 9 and 14 years, accounting for 66 percent of the target population, have been vaccinated during the 12-day Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign that concluded on Saturday.
To further enhance coverage, district health officers (DHOs) have been instructed to conduct three additional “catch-up” days from September 29 to October 1, aimed at reaching unvaccinated girls, particularly in union councils (UCs) where the vaccination rate was recorded as low.
According to data shared by the Directorate of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), DHOs have been directed to continue vaccination activities in schools with less than 80 percent coverage or those not yet visited during the initial campaign days.
The EPI has also directed all field teams and supervisors to actively participate in the catch-up campaign without any additional budget allocation.
On the final day of the campaign, 223,636 girls were vaccinated against HPV, achieving 73 percent of the daily target, bringing the overall coverage to 66 percent of the total provincial target.
The campaign is part of efforts to protect young girls against HPV, a leading cause of cervical cancer, and is being implemented across all districts of the province under the supervision of the EPI Directorate.
Recent Stories
Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show
UAE participates in 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in South Africa
Abu Dhabi welcomes delegates for Expo Science International 2025
11th World Free Zones Organisation World Congress to convene in Hainan, China
Over 500 brands to participate in third Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition
UAE announces winners of $1 million SMBR Global Aviation Award
India opt to bowl first in Asia Cup 2025 Final today
Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club crowned No-Gi champions in Khaled bin Mohamed b ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s board meeting
Fujairah CP's son crowns winners of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Champ ..
OCHA commends humanitarian role of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ in Gaza
UAE among top Arab destinations for energy investment in 2025: Dhaman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM to launch green buses and mega development projects on Monday: Rana Sanaullah2 minutes ago
-
Over 2.4 mln girls vaccinated against HPV across Sindh, catch-up drive to continue till Oct 12 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses confidence in bright future of Pakistan’s rice industry2 minutes ago
-
Three killed, 15 injured in Mansehra van accident22 minutes ago
-
Six killed in car-bus collision near Head Islam22 minutes ago
-
Governor Mandokhail reaffirms commitment to public welfare, development22 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses confidence in bright future of Pakistan’s rice industry22 minutes ago
-
Kiryana Assocation office-bearers meet price control secretary42 minutes ago
-
MS asks Works Dept to expedite development schemes completion42 minutes ago
-
NTU students’ thesis exhibition ‘’The Graduation Show 25’’held at ACP42 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi inaugurates NADRA office in Kirri Khisor, DIKhan1 hour ago
-
Czech Statehood Day celebrated with reverence for Saint Wenceslas1 hour ago