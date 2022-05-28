UrduPoint.com

Over 24000 Atta Bags Sold Out At Low Price In A Week In Khanewal

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Over 24000 atta bags sold out at low price in a week in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Exactly 24,684 atta (wheat flour) bags weighing 10 kilogram each were sold in Khanewal within a week, from May 20 to 27, at a highly subsidized price of Rs 490 per bag, officials informed deputy commissioner on Saturday.

As per orders from DC Shahid Fareed, assistant commissioners continued surprise inspections of atta sale points for an assessment of demand and supply, officials said adding that 214 such points were operational in the district to benefit the poor people.

Total 618 10-KG atta bags were sold out while the process was still in the middle of the day today under the public welfare initiative of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner has ordered district food controller to set up Atta sale points in far flung rural areas to benefit more deserving families.

He also ordered officials to ensure that quality of Atta is not compromised.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Chief Minister Poor Sale Price Khanewal May From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest ..

Pak-China Meeting on Cooperation to manage Forest Fire hazard

46 minutes ago
 Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadi ..

Trials and Youth Engagement at Bannu Cricket Stadium in collaboration with Zalmi ..

58 minutes ago
 Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opt ..

Pak vs Sri-Lanka: Sri Lanka team won the toss, opted to bat first

1 hour ago
 POA should be held accountable over poor performan ..

POA should be held accountable over poor performance in Olympic games: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.