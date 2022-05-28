Over 24000 atta bags sold out at low price in a week in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Exactly 24,684 atta (wheat flour) bags weighing 10 kilogram each were sold in Khanewal within a week, from May 20 to 27, at a highly subsidized price of Rs 490 per bag, officials informed deputy commissioner on Saturday.

As per orders from DC Shahid Fareed, assistant commissioners continued surprise inspections of atta sale points for an assessment of demand and supply, officials said adding that 214 such points were operational in the district to benefit the poor people.

Total 618 10-KG atta bags were sold out while the process was still in the middle of the day today under the public welfare initiative of Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner has ordered district food controller to set up Atta sale points in far flung rural areas to benefit more deserving families.

He also ordered officials to ensure that quality of Atta is not compromised.