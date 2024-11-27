Over 24,000 Hajj Applications Submitted, 238 Through Sponsorship Scheme
Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The designated branches of 15 scheduled banks have received over 24,000 Hajj applications so far, including 238 under the Sponsorship Scheme, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony told APP on Wednesday.
The application submission process is ongoing, with 4,000 Hajj applications received on Tuesday, along with a first installment of Rs 200,000 for Hajj dues.
An additional Rs 400,000 must be deposited within ten days of the draw.
The spokesperson confirmed that the receipt of Hajj applications will continue until December 3.
The Government Hajj Scheme draw will be held on December 6, with 5,000 seats reserved under the sponsorship scheme without a draw.
/395
Recent Stories
COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security
Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe
Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar
PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today
SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests
PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024
Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics
Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him
West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes
Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grand meeting discusses arrangements for five-day anti-polio drive6 minutes ago
-
5th international conference on material sciences commences at UoE6 minutes ago
-
How twin cities’ shopkeepers speak in codes to outsmart buyers15 minutes ago
-
DOSTI festival hosts event for developing female environmentalists16 minutes ago
-
Daniyal Chaudhry refutes PTI’s allegations, stresses no weapons used during D-Chowk operation16 minutes ago
-
UAJK officers reaffirm commitment to University’s integrity, warn against false allegations16 minutes ago
-
Inter-division hockey tournament kicks off in Sargodha25 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road25 minutes ago
-
One die, five injure in separate road accidents26 minutes ago
-
Vaccination drive launched in Tharparkar to protect livestock from winter diseases26 minutes ago
-
IIOJK is an open prison, turned into military cantonment: APHC46 minutes ago
-
Solid measures afoot for providing services to citizen: DC46 minutes ago