Over 24,000 Hajj applications submitted, 238 through sponsorship scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The designated branches of 15 scheduled banks have received over 24,000 Hajj applications so far, including 238 under the Sponsorship Scheme, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony told APP on Wednesday.

The application submission process is ongoing, with 4,000 Hajj applications received on Tuesday, along with a first installment of Rs 200,000 for Hajj dues.

An additional Rs 400,000 must be deposited within ten days of the draw.

The spokesperson confirmed that the receipt of Hajj applications will continue until December 3.

The Government Hajj Scheme draw will be held on December 6, with 5,000 seats reserved under the sponsorship scheme without a draw.

/395