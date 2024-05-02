Over 24,000 Power Pilferers Netted During The Drive In MEPCO Region
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2024 | 08:25 PM
The crackdown against power pilferers was underway and netted 24431 power pilferers so far during the ongoing drive across the region
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) The crackdown against power pilferers was underway and netted 24431 power pilferers so far during the ongoing drive across the region.
The teams have also got registered cases against over 24,000 power pilferers with police stations concerned.
While the MEPCO teams along with the police force had also arrested 20340 people over stealing electricity.
Likewise, Rs 517 million fine was also imposed on power pilferers for stealing 39 million units. The teams recovered the fine and deposited into the national exchequer during September 7,2023 to so far, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
APP/sak
20:05 hrs
