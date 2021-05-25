Over 24,000 profiteers fined: Jeewan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Bureau of Supplies and Prices, Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan on Tuesday said that so far more than 24,000 illicit profiteers have been fined over Rs 40 million during FY 2020-2021.

The Sindh government is taking steps to curb inflation and profiteering., this he said in a statement issued in reference to the report submitted by the Bureau of Supplies and Prices. It should be noted that this report has been prepared under Sindh Performance Management System.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that the grievance center set up at the district offices of the Bureau of Supplies and Prices is working to address the grievances of the consumers on selling at higher prices.

The Special Assistant further said that relief has been given to the people on 60% of the complaints while work is underway on 40%.

Dr. Khatu Mal Jeewan said that he was in constant touch with the district administration to ensure prevention of illicit profiteering and inflation.

The Special Assistant Bureau of Supplies and Prices said that the officers of the Bureau of Supplies and Prices were cooperating fully with the district administration during the awareness campaign.