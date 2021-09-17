UrduPoint.com

Over 2.45 Mln Receives COVID-19 Vaccines ,3 Died In 24 Hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,458,148 people including 41,105 health workers and 2,417,043 other citizens aged above 18 years have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district while three people had lost their battle of life during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the district health authority here on Friday,79 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 37,656 in the district.

As per the latest data, 17 cases were reported from Rawal Town,11 from Potohar town,17 from Rawalpindi Cantt, seven each from Murree and Taxila, six each from Kallar syeda and Gujarkhan,three from Kahutta while one each case was reported AJK, KPK ,Attock, Mianwali and Kotli sattian.

"Presently 130 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 18 in Holy Family Hospital,37 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,47 in Institute of Urology,18 in Fauji Foundation Hospital,four in Bilal hospital, three in District Headquarters hospital ,two in Hearts International hospital and one in Attock hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 35,112 patients were discharged after recovery while eight patients were on ventilators in critical condition,59 stable and 63 on oxygen. The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 6.2 per cent in the district, it added.

