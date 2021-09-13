Over 2.465m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

More than 2.465 million (2,465,325) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :More than 2.465 million (2,465,325) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Monday that 1,927,332 citizens had been given the first dose while 487,260 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 29,504 health workers were also given the first dose while 21,229 received the second dose of vaccine. He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 135,905 first doses and 90,603 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for sports Complex Samanabad center, which would remain open round-the-clock.