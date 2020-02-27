Over 24,844 hajj applications received on second day

Over 24,844 applications received under Government Hajj Scheme on second day, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ):Over 24,844 applications received under Government Hajj Scheme on second day, said spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

In a statement, the spokesman said that the designated banks have received 24,844 Hajj applications under the Government Hajj Scheme on the second day.

The government scheme applications will be received till March 6, 2020.

This year total 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform the sacred religious ceremony this year.The applications will be received till March 2020.The applicants must receipt and bank stamp from the banks.