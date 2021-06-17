Over 2491 schemes to be initiated in South Punjab: Saqib Zafar

Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for South Punjab Saqib Zafar said that at least 2491 development schemes would be initiated in South Punjab as proposed in the provincial budget

Addressing a review meeting of development programs convened here on Thursday, he pointed out "the huge budget first time ever was allocated for Southern belt of the province which is 35 percent of the entire provincial budget".

He said a total of Rs. 189 billion was earmarked to complete entire schemes within a year across the region.

The ACS said all secretaries of concerned departments were tasked to chalk out feasibility report with mentioning of total amount of funds needed to accomplish schemes timely, with meeting desired standard and quality.

He said Southern Punjab Secretariat would speed up its journey of progress through complete financial back up.

Saqib Zafar termed service delivery coupled with the departments' performance to be remained hallmark of his office. I would never compromise on it at all,he said.