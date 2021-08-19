UrduPoint.com

Over 2.4m People Benefitted Through Panahgah Initiative

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:20 PM

Over 2.4m people benefitted through Panahgah initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Over 2.4 million needy people have been benefitted with the Panahgah set up across the country from its inception in September 2020 to till date.

Giving details, an officials of Paksitan Bait ul Maal informed that 141,328 people were provided shelter and over 2.

2 million meals were served to people.

In current month, the data showed that 205,765 persons were benefitted from the shelter homes.

He said that during this time span around 196,283 meals were served at all the shelter homes, while 9,482 people got shelter.

