Over 25 European MPs To Support Pakistan On GSP-Plus: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :More than 25 members of European Parliament including Vice President European Parliament Fabio Massimo and Chairman Foreign Affairs David Macallister European MP from German have announced to support Pakistan on the matter regarding extension in GSP-Plus status.

They also called upon India to resolve Kashmir issue at the earliest and ensure provision of basic rights to people of occupied Kashmir. On the invitation of Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Member of the European Parliament from UK Mrs Neena Gill will also visit Kartarpur, Nankana Sahib and Lahore.

According to a communique issued by Governor House here on Wednesday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar along with EU-Pak Friendship Federation (Europe) President Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal held detailed meetings with European Parliament's members including Ilhan Kyuchyuk from Bulgaria, Gina Dowding from England, Anthea McIntyre and Claude Moraes from UK, Eva Kailli from Greece, Mrs Petra Kammerevert and Mr David Macallister from Germany, Mr Urmas Paet from Estonia, former European MP Wajid Khan and other members of the European Parliament at Brussels.

During these meetings, matters pertaining to extension in GSP-Plus status for Pakistan, Pak-Europe trade, Kashmir issue and promotion of tourism were discussed at length.

The European Parliamentarians including Vice President European Parliament Fabio Massimo acknowledged Pakistan's efforts and sacrifices for establishment of peace and elimination of terrorism, and also announced their full support to Pakistan for extension in the GSP-Plus status by European Union.

About his visit to Europe, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Al-Hamdulliah, entire world community was supporting Pakistan's stance despite all negative propaganda by India against Pakistan and all the members of European Parliament have reposed confidence in the economic policies of Pakistan and they all are also stood with Pakistan.

Regarding Kashmir issue, he said, the European Parliamentarians were of the view that Kashmiris must be given their rights and settlement of Kashmir issue is inevitable for regional peace.

He added, "I am also glade to note that Europe has well appreciated the initiative of Kartarpur Corridor project. And on my invitation, Member of European Parliament from UK Neena Gill will visit Kartarpur, Nankana Sahib and Lahore. I also apprised the European Parliament that Pakistan has ensured fully implementation on human rights, environmental standards, social compliance, and United Nations convention".

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that two-way trade between Pakistan and Europe had increased equally and Pakistan had imported machinery from Europe by taking benefit of bilateral trade, while GSP-Plus had also benefited Europe.

Punjab Governor said that he had a very successful visit to Europe and now he would hold meetings and talk to members of UK parliament and others in which Kashmir issue would be discussed specifically because it had been 122 days of curfew in occupied Kashmir, which had become a jail for Kashmiris and it was the biggest terrorism and injustice.

