Over 25 Kg Charas Seized, 2 Accused Arrested: SSP West Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 11:09 PM

Over 25 kg Charas seized, 2 accused arrested: SSP West Karachi

Over 25 kilograms of fine quality Charas was recovered and two accused were arrested in a raid conducted in Saeedabad area, informed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district West Fida Hussain Janwari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Over 25 kilograms of fine quality Charas was recovered and two accused were arrested in a raid conducted in Saeedabad area, informed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) district West Fida Hussain Janwari.

The SSP said Saeedabad police station team busted the two members of an alleged inter-provincial gang of drug dealers.

The accused were identified as Faiz alias Khan and Farhad who were said to be involved in transportation of the drugs from Balochistan and subsequently supply to the parts of Karachi.

The SSP West has announced to give commendation certificates and cash reward to the team of Saeedabad police on their successful action against the gang.

