Over 2.5 million children to be immunized anti-polio drive to start from Nov 27

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) A week-long Anti Polio drive will be kicked off here in Karachi division from Monday (November 27) in which over 2.5 million children will be immunized with polio drops.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Saleem Rajput has chaired a meeting at his office and reviewed arrangements for the anti-polio drive.

The meeting was informed that as many as 11,000 polio workers will be engaged to immunize 2,585,000 children up to the age of 5 years in all the districts of Karachi division.

Coordinator Emergency Operation Centre, Irshad Ahmed Sodhar also presented a report regarding the emergence of two polio cases in Karachi's district West and the environmental samples and informed that both the children belonged to Afghanistan.

The Polio virus exists in Union Council Gujro of district West where two Afghani children were detected with poliovirus, Sodhar told the meeting and added that arrangements were made to immunize all children in the mega city properly during week long drive.

The commissioner said anti anti-polio campaign was a national duty and would continue until the virus was eliminated.

The meeting also decided that all children including refusal cases would be covered in all districts of Karachi division and arrangements were already made to accomplish the task.

All Deputy Commissioners, representatives of WHO, UNICEF, Bill and Malinda Gates Foundation and officers of the Sindh Health Department also attended the meeting.