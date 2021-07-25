UrduPoint.com
Over 25 Mln Vaccinations Carried Out So Far: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Over 25 mln vaccinations carried out so far: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said total COVID vaccinations carried out so far in the country now exceeded the mark of 25 million.

"Total number of people vaccinated has now crossed 2 crores.

Further acceleration is being planned for August," he tweeted.

He said by the end of August, target had been set for all major cities to have at least40 percent of eligible population vaccinated.

