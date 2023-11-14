Open Menu

Over 25 Suspects Rounded Up During Search Operation

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani here on Tuesday launched a search operation in Rawat and adjoining areas, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO of Rawat Police Station carried out the operation in the area.

During the operation, police searched 10 houses and 15 shops while over 25 suspects were also interrogated.

According to a police spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under the National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

