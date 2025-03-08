Open Menu

Over 250 'Bachat Bazaars' Providing Relief To Citizens In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Over 250 'Bachat Bazaars' providing relief to citizens in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Karachi Administration has set up over 250 'Bachat Bazaars' in Karachi Division to provide relief to the people in the month of Holy Ramadan.

The administration has claimed to establish over 250 bazaars to provide subsidized and discounted rates to the citizens.

The people can purchse daily routine items including edible things and vegetables at subsidized rates in the bachat markets.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has directed the Karachi administration to properly operate these bachat bazaars and closely monitor the implementation of official price list in other markets.

