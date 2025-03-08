Over 250 'Bachat Bazaars' Providing Relief To Citizens In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2025 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The Karachi Administration has set up over 250 'Bachat Bazaars' in Karachi Division to provide relief to the people in the month of Holy Ramadan.
The administration has claimed to establish over 250 bazaars to provide subsidized and discounted rates to the citizens.
The people can purchse daily routine items including edible things and vegetables at subsidized rates in the bachat markets.
Meanwhile, the Sindh government has directed the Karachi administration to properly operate these bachat bazaars and closely monitor the implementation of official price list in other markets.
Recent Stories
China's Jan-Feb exports hit record high
Record drop in children being born in EU in 2023
Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek
Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..
QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces
Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN
TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Magistrate arrest 7 vendors for overcharging during Ramazan inspections6 minutes ago
-
DC Gujrat chairs anti-dengue meeting6 minutes ago
-
Heavy rain, thunderstorms & snowfall expected across Pakistan: PMD6 minutes ago
-
Four-member female burglary gang busted; stolen items recovered6 minutes ago
-
KP CM stresses to protect women’s rights within Islamic principles.6 minutes ago
-
Over 250 'Bachat Bazaars' providing relief to citizens in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar reaffirms commitment to women’s empowerment6 minutes ago
-
PFA serves notices to food points for improvement6 minutes ago
-
Educated, empowered women guarantee of prosperous Punjab: CM6 minutes ago
-
Faryal Talpur terms housing schemes as revolutionary step towards empowerment of women6 minutes ago
-
Violence against journalists, farmers, labourers condemned16 minutes ago
-
Edhi served over 11,000 meals, hundreds assisted in emergencies16 minutes ago