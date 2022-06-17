UrduPoint.com

Over 250 Detained For Involvement In Riots, Firing In By-election Of NA-240

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Over 250 detained for involvement in riots, firing in by-election of NA-240

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Over 250 suspects were arrested by Karachi police under charges of riots during by-election of NA-240, claimed spokesperson for Karachi Police on Friday.

The spokesperson informed that four cases of rioting and firing in Landhi and Korangi police stations of NA-240 constituency were registered.

As many as 258 suspects were arrested from different parts of the megalopolis.

Some of the detained security guards who were present on the spot were identified through CCTV footages. The process of identification and arrest of other accused involved in the incident was also underway.

The operation by Karachi police would continue till the arrest of all accused involved in riots and firing incidents during the by-elections.

Related Topics

Karachi Firing Riots Police Korangi Landhi All From NA-240

Recent Stories

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome ..

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome of FATF's plenary meeting

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

1 hour ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

1 hour ago
 ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left beh ..

ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left behind by Aamir Liaquat

1 hour ago
 Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd sp ..

Pakistan overtakes Australia and claims the 3rd spot in ICC ODI Rankings

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.