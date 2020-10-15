Over 250 Rescuers to perform duty on Safar-ul-Muzaffar

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah said that emergency plan regarding 28th Safar-ul-Muzaffar has been devised as over 250 Rescuers to perform duty

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Kaleemullah said that emergency plan regarding 28th Safar-ul-Muzaffar has been devised as over 250 Rescuers to perform duty.

While presiding over meeting here on Thursday, Dr Kaleemullah said that Rescue posts have been set up at Imam Bargahaz, important roads, chowks of tehsil Multan, Shujabad and Jalapur pir wala.

The 30 Rescue ambulances and 50 motorbike ambulances will cover the emergencies.

He said that Rescue 1122 will perform duty according per emergency plan by utilizing all capabilities.

He directed Rescuers to remain high alert regarding Safar-ul-Muzaffar and no negligence during duty will be tolerated.

He also urged the masses to cooperate with Rescuers and dial Rescue 1122 helpline in case of emergency and to avoid engaging it unnecessarily which may cause loss of any precious life.

APP /sak