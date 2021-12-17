Over 250 VTIs functioning in Punjab: VC

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:10 AM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Eng. Prof-Dr. Athar Mahboob has hoped that over 250 vocational training institutes (VTIs) functioning in Punjab province would equip youth with modern technical and professional skills.

He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with "Skills Festival" here.

He said that to get goals of millennium in order to be part of world economy, we would have to equip our youth with modern skills of vocational and technical training. "It is need of hour to spread education of technical skills so that our national economy could be part of international economy in a better way," he said.

The ceremony was attended by notables, academicians and a large number of students.

