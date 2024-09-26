Open Menu

Over 2,500 Acres Of State Land Retrieved In Lodhran

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Over 2,500 acres of state land retrieved in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Syed Waseem Hassan directed

revenue officials to accelerate recovery of government dues and meet their collection

targets.

He issued these directions while chairing a review meeting on revenue recovery at

the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

During the meeting, Hassan revealed that more than 2500 acres of illegally occupied land

had been retrieved in the district.

He emphasized the need to intensify anti-encroachment operations and urged the assistant commissioners

of three tehsils and other revenue officers to hold regular courts to expedite the resolution

of revenue cases.

It was told the meeting that Rs 1.3 million had been recovered regarding agricultural income tax,

Rs 31.85 million regarding stamp duty, Rs 39.41 million regarding water charges, Rs. 0.52 million

fines, and Rs 0.9 million regarding condonation fees.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Atiq Ullah, Assistant Commissioner

Dunyapur Anum Saghir Bajwa, Assistant Commissioner Kahror Pakka Irum Shehzadi, and other

revenue officials.

Related Topics

Resolution Water Lodhran Government Million

Recent Stories

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

22 minutes ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

33 minutes ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

2 hours ago
 IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

IMF bailout boosts PSX: 100 index hits new high

3 hours ago
President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ..

President reaffirms commitment to preserve marine ecosystems

3 hours ago
 Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

Eight Khwarij killed in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2024

7 hours ago
 IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $7b bailout package for Pakistan

16 hours ago
 Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan