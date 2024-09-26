Over 2,500 acres of state land retrieved in Lodhran

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Syed Waseem Hassan directed

revenue officials to accelerate recovery of government dues and meet their collection

targets.

He issued these directions while chairing a review meeting on revenue recovery at

the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

During the meeting, Hassan revealed that more than 2500 acres of illegally occupied land

had been retrieved in the district.

He emphasized the need to intensify anti-encroachment operations and urged the assistant commissioners

of three tehsils and other revenue officers to hold regular courts to expedite the resolution

of revenue cases.

It was told the meeting that Rs 1.3 million had been recovered regarding agricultural income tax,

Rs 31.85 million regarding stamp duty, Rs 39.41 million regarding water charges, Rs. 0.52 million

fines, and Rs 0.9 million regarding condonation fees.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Atiq Ullah, Assistant Commissioner

Dunyapur Anum Saghir Bajwa, Assistant Commissioner Kahror Pakka Irum Shehzadi, and other

revenue officials.