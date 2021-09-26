Over 2,500 cops providing security for Data urs: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The Lahore Police ensured comprehensive traffic and security arrangements for the protection of devotees and smooth flow of traffic during the three-day urs of Hazrat Ali Usman bin Al-Hajveri, commonly known as Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhash (RA), which started here on Sunday.

More than 2,500 police personnel including SSP, DSPs, Inspectors and other subordinates have been deputed to provide foolproof security to the people visiting shrine of Hazrat Data Sahib.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar also visited the shrine to review the security arrangements.