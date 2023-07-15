Over 2500 graduates awarded degrees/medals at 19th Convocation of LUMHS Jamshoro

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro holds its 19th Annual Convocation to confer degrees and gold medals to the graduates of MBBS, BDS, Nursing and Postgraduates of various disciplines at its Campus.

A total number of 1381 graduates of (MBBS), 383 of Bachelors of Dental Surgery (BDS), 220 Doctors of Physiotherapy 184 Doctors of Pharmacy, 233 graduates of Bachelors in Nursing,154 Bio-Medical Engineers, and 610 post graduates awarded with Degrees.

Proceedings of the Convocation started with the recitation of Quranic verses and the National anthem.

The Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof, Dr, Ikram Uddin Ujjan formally declared the inauguration of the annual convocation and welcomed worthy ministers and distinguished guests who graced the occasion.

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Raho while addressing the convocation said that the Sindh Government was taking sincere efforts for the development of every department, particularly paying attention to Health and education.

He said that the Sindh government under the vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave top priority to both Health and Education fields.

He said that the Sindh government in the last four years has faced so many crises, particularly the Covid outbreak in 2020 and last year's catastrophe of massive flood which badly affected the economy however, the Sindh government under the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party overcame it amicably.

The minister said that in 2008 the number of Public Universities in Sindh was 11 which had been increased to 27 now which reflects the sincerity of the Sindh government for bringing reforms in the education sector.

He eulogized the spirit of the parents who enabled and motivated their children to acquire higher education and today was the happiest moment for them to see their children pass out from this prestigious University. He hoped that MBBS graduates would serve humanity in the relevant fields of their specialization and enlighten the name of our country.