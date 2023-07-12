Open Menu

Over 2500 Power Pilferers Nabbed In Multan District

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Over 2500 power pilferers nabbed in Multan district

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Multan circle have caught 2551 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the Multan district during the last fiscal year 2022-23, MEPCO official said on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Multan circle have caught 2551 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the Multan district during the last fiscal year 2022-23, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

MEPCO Multan circle teams raided against power pilferers across the district and imposed Rs 71.9 million fine over pilferage of over 3.8 million electricity units. The teams also recovered Rs 71.9 million fine and deposited it into exchequer.

The cases were also got registered against 1315 power pilferers from July 2022 to June 30, 2023.

