Over 2500 Students Participated In Human Flag Activity At F-9 Park

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2022 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Over 2500 students of various educational institutions participated in the human flag activity organized at a festival being held in connection with the 'Pakistan Day' celebrations here at F-9 Park.

"Students from CDA Model School, Nurture International, Educators, Islamabad Model School, GSIS and Bright Land Schools took part in the activity", said focal person MCI Dr. M. Abdullah Tabassum.

In addition to the human flag activity, painting, sketching, speech and song competitions were also held.

Prizes were also distributed among the position holders while gold, bronze and silver medals were distributed to encourage the teachers.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy DG MCI Laiq Zaman, Director sports, Culture and Tourism MCI Aamir Shehzad were the special guests at the event.

Hamza Shafqaat paid tributes and congratulated all the participants of the event.

Addressing the students, he said that the human flag they made represents their love for the homeland.

"Nations which forget their history never develop", he stressed.

He congratulated Aamir Shehzad and his entire team for successfully conducting such event as well thanked all the school students and teachers for their support in forming the flag.

