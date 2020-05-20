UrduPoint.com
Over 259 Profiteers Across Province Fined In 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 06:27 PM



The Sindh Bureau of Supply and Prices during last 24 hours challaned 92 profiteers and imposed fines of over Rs. 397,000/- in Karachi while in other districts of the province 250 shopkeepers were fined with Rs. 225,000/-.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh Bureau of Supply and prices during last 24 hours challaned 92 profiteers and imposed fines of over Rs. 397,000/- in Karachi while in other districts of the province 250 shopkeepers were fined with Rs. 225,000/-.

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Bureau of Supply and Prices Dr. Khatu Mal on Wednesday in a statement said that the officers of the department along with the price magistrates since the begining of the holy month of Ramazan checked around 50,000 shops and imposed fines of Rs. 16.8 million for overcharging masses and profiteering.

In Karachi division around 2000 profiteers were fined with over Rs. 9.3 million, 715 in Hyderabad with over Rs. 1.7 million, 357 in Ghotki with Rs. 0.7 million, 807 in Khairpur with Rs. 0.5 million, 630 in Sukkur with Rs. 0.5 million.

He said that strict actions will be taken against profiteering, hoarding and sale of substandard quality items.

Dr. Khatu Mal said that complaint cell established under the department remain active from 9 a.m. to Iftaar timings. Citizens can contact the complaint center at 021-99244608 or email at bspadprices@gmail.com.

