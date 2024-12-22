Over 2.5m Benefited From Police Khidmat Centers
Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Under the supervision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police Khidmat centers are actively engaged in delivering digital services to citizens. Each month, millions of citizens across the province, including Lahore, benefit from over a dozen police services at these centers.
The IG Punjab said that during the current year, more than 2.5 million citizens have availed policing services from these centers. According to the details, more than 700,000 citizens obtained character certificates, more than 1100,000 underwent general police verification, 4413 had police verification for private employees, over 220,000 registered tenancy agreements, and more than 29,000 had vehicle verifications.
Additionally, 150,000 citizens received medico-legal certificates, over 78,000 reported lost documents, and 5713 registered crime reports. Furthermore, over 114,000 citizens obtained copies of FIRs, and 238 women's violence reports were filed. In efforts to protect vulnerable groups of society, legal and social protection was provided to over 99,000 individuals, while 3529 citizens completed employee registration (ROPE).
The IG Punjab emphasized that the Police Khidmat Marakaz is a remarkable project for public service delivery with provision of 14 services to citizens. He instructed RPOs and DPOs to further enhance and streamline the delivery of services to citizens following the feedback received from citizens.
