Over 2.5m free flour bags distributed under Ramadan package in Multan division

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak said that over 2.5 million free flour bags have been distributed among over two million families under the Ramadan package across the division so far.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the Ramadan package here on Friday. He said that free flour was being distributed through 663 counters at 74 distribution points in the Multan division. He directed the officials concerned to set up separate counters for elderly people and disabled persons at various points and to also check the flour quality.

Mr Khattak ordered an increase in the number of counters and users to facilitate the masses as 1,542 users and 151 civil defence workers were deployed at various points.

He said that the provincial government had given an ideal Ramadan package for the deserving segment of society. He urged the citizens to get benefit from the government subsidy by showing patience.

He said that the number of counters was being increased as per requirement adding that the rush has been reduced by establishing more flour points in Multan district.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmad, Additional deputy commissioner Abida Fareed, AC Arshad Wattoo and other officials were also present on the occasion.