UrduPoint.com

Over 26 Mln Livestock Vaccinated Across Faisalabad Division

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Livestock department so far vaccinated over 26.2 million animals against various viral diseases during the current year across the division.

Livestock Director Dr Haider Ali said here on Monday that the vaccination drive against viral diseases including foot-and-mouth, phenomena, gal-ghotu was completed in all the four districts Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Chiniot and Faisalabad.

He said that 1,167,023 small and big animals were vaccinated in district Faisalabad, 351,525 animals in district Toba Tek Singh, 766,400 in district Jhang and 364,870 in district Chiniot.

