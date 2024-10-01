Over 2,600 complaints redressed in police open courts

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The regional police redressed over 2,600 complaints against the police department in open courts held by the Regional Police Officer in the current year.

During an open court held at the Regional Police Office here on Tuesday, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan said that protection of lives and property of people was the first priority of the department.

He said that a zero tolerance policy was being persuaded regarding unnecessary delay in registration of cases and misbehaviour with citizens. He said that an all-out effort was being made to redress public complaints and to improve service delivery.

He said that holding open courts played a key role in promotion of community policing. The RPO directed the officers to hold open courts at mosques, offices and police stations to provide speedy justice to people.

Earlier, he listened to public complaints and issued orders for their early redress.