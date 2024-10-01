Over 2,600 Complaints Redressed In Police Open Courts
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 06:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The regional police redressed over 2,600 complaints against the police department in open courts held by the Regional Police Officer in the current year.
During an open court held at the Regional Police Office here on Tuesday, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan said that protection of lives and property of people was the first priority of the department.
He said that a zero tolerance policy was being persuaded regarding unnecessary delay in registration of cases and misbehaviour with citizens. He said that an all-out effort was being made to redress public complaints and to improve service delivery.
He said that holding open courts played a key role in promotion of community policing. The RPO directed the officers to hold open courts at mosques, offices and police stations to provide speedy justice to people.
Earlier, he listened to public complaints and issued orders for their early redress.
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fine to be imposed over burning crop residues2 minutes ago
-
Bushra, Imran enjoying VIP facilities in jail: Azma Bokhari2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest member of counterfeiting network in Kohat12 minutes ago
-
PM visits DPM Ishaq Dar to condole his brother's demise12 minutes ago
-
Raheela calls for urgent action on Menstrual Health and Hygiene Tax Reforms22 minutes ago
-
One killed in Laki Marwat firing incident22 minutes ago
-
DC visit RCH to review peace on construction work22 minutes ago
-
Health Advisor visits Directorate General of Health Services22 minutes ago
-
CM chairs review meeting on repair of Kuchi Canal Phase 1, progress on Phase 232 minutes ago
-
KMU inaugurates Prof. Dr. Arshad Javed Academic Block32 minutes ago
-
Education leads to innovations, crucial for country’s economic growth: Governor Kundi32 minutes ago
-
Ayaz calls for elimination of violence in Middle East, IIOJK42 minutes ago