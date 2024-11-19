Open Menu

Over 2,600 Patients Falls Ill Due To Severe Smog In Two Weeks

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 01:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Muzaffargarh grappled with an alarming health crisis as severe smog blankets the city and its surrounding areas, leading to over 2,600 people sought treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ) in just two weeks.

The hazardous air quality has triggered a surge in respiratory and other health-related issues,according to health department officials.

Data revealed that more than 2,000 patients reported throat infections and respiratory distress,while 218 cases of lung infections were also documented.Additionally,499 individuals sought medical help for asthma and 50 cases of eye infections caused by air pollution have been reported.

The deteriorating air quality had sparked widespread concern,with health experts warning that prolonged exposure to smog can lead to chronic respiratory diseases,cardiovascular problems and even premature deaths.

Local authorities have urged citizens to adopt protective measures, such as wearing masks,limiting outdoor activities and using air purifiers where possible.

"This is not just a seasonal issue; it’s a public health emergency," a senior health official stated. "The smog is a result of unchecked pollution,crop burning and vehicular emissions and it demands urgent action from both the government and the community."

The smog,compounded by climate change disrupted daily life with reduced visibility and heightened risks of accidents.

The health department has called for immediate awareness campaigns and stricter enforcement of environmental regulations to mitigate the crisis.

As residents battle this toxic air,experts stress the need for long-term solutions,including the promotion of clean energy sources afforestation and a crackdown on industrial emissions.Without collective efforts,the health and wellbeing of thousands remain at stake.

