Over 2600 Policemen To Be Deputed For Youm-i-Ali (RA) Security

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2022 | 10:33 PM

Police on Wednesday issued security plan for Youm-i-Ali (RA) under which over 2600 cops will perform duties of security for processions to be taken out and Majalis

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday issued security plan for Youm-i-Ali (RA) under which over 2600 cops will perform duties of security for processions to be taken out and Majalis.

A spokesperson for RPO said on Wednesday that exactly 14 processions would be taken out in the city in connection with the days besides 83 majalis.

He informed 1935 police officers and cops will provide security cover to the processions while 684 will be deputed for majalis security.

Regional Police Officer, Javed Akbar Riaz asked DPOs to make foolproof security arrangements for the day, he said.

No sluggishness will be tolerated in this connection, the spokesperson quoted the RPO as saying.

