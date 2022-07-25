UrduPoint.com

Over 2600 Rescued As Hill Torrents Disrupt Life In Rajanpur

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2022 | 10:51 PM

Over 2600 rescued as hill torrents disrupt life in Rajanpur

Border Military Police (BMP) and rescuers have shifted over 2600 people from flood hit areas to safer places while the administration set up eight relief camps as heavy monsoon rains enraged hill torrents from Suleman Mountain Range disrupting life in parts of district Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Border Military Police (BMP) and rescuers have shifted over 2600 people from flood hit areas to safer places while the administration set up eight relief camps as heavy monsoon rains enraged hill torrents from Suleman Mountain Range disrupting life in parts of district Rajanpur.

Deputy commissioner Rajanpur Jameel Ahmad Jameel accompanying political assistant and BMP commandant Jam Aftab Ahmad visited different flood hit areas including Fatehpur, They visited Chak Zohrani and Chak Shaheed areas and witnessed the flood situation and checked relief camps.

Officials informed the administration that announcements were aired through mosques to appeal the people to remain alert.

BMP and rescuers rescued around 106 men, women and kids in Mari, a high altitude scenic hilly area of Rajanpur and shifted them to safer places.

Another over 200 were rescued from areas near Qutub canal including Chak Patiyat and shifted them to relief camps at Fazalpur. Over 2300 more were rescued from Shahpur, Basti Onar, Chak Shaheed, Dheng, Safdar Abad, Aabasni, Muhammadpur Gamwala and Sonwah. They were also shifted to safer places.

Meanwhile, officials and people of the flood hit areas joined hands and strengthened flood Bunds to ensure safety of nearby areas.

District Emergency Officer Dr Muhammad Aslam and Emergency Officer Rana Muhammad Yamin said on this occasion that Rescue 1222 is equipped with 34 boats, medical equipment, a dozen ambulances and other life saving equipment, adding they were personally supervising the rescue operations.

Rescue 1122 has so far vaccinated 13,000 animals including over 1000 sheep and goat.

Relief camps were operational at Fazalpur higher secondary school, Fazalpur college near Qutub canal, Chowk Zohrani, Chak Jindu Shah high school, Lalgarh higher secondary school, Kotla Eisan high school, and boys and girls colleges in Rajanpur city.

Assistant commissioner Rojhan Zeeshan Qaisarani supervised a rescue operation shifting affected people to a relief camp at Safdarabad where 70 people were now lodged with all basic facilities.

Deputy commissioner said that all out efforts were being made in rescue and relief operations and asked the people to contact officials via telephone No. 0604-920029 to seek help in case of any emergency.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Flood Alert Fatehpur Rajanpur Rojhan Shahpur Border Rescue 1122 Women All From Rains

Recent Stories

Mehbooba says Modi regime forcing Kashmiris to buy ..

Mehbooba says Modi regime forcing Kashmiris to buy Indian flag

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Prague WTA results

Tennis: Prague WTA results

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP results

Tennis: Kitzbuehel ATP results

3 minutes ago
 ECC approves RLNG rate for five export oriented se ..

ECC approves RLNG rate for five export oriented sectors

3 minutes ago
 Governor condoles murder of Secretary PBC

Governor condoles murder of Secretary PBC

3 minutes ago
 Over 236,000 die annually from drowning worldwide: ..

Over 236,000 die annually from drowning worldwide: WHO

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.