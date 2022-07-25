Over 2600 rescued as hill torrents disrupt life in Rajanpur

Border Military Police (BMP) and rescuers have shifted over 2600 people from flood hit areas to safer places while the administration set up eight relief camps as heavy monsoon rains enraged hill torrents from Suleman Mountain Range disrupting life in parts of district Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Border Military Police (BMP) and rescuers have shifted over 2600 people from flood hit areas to safer places while the administration set up eight relief camps as heavy monsoon rains enraged hill torrents from Suleman Mountain Range disrupting life in parts of district Rajanpur.

Deputy commissioner Rajanpur Jameel Ahmad Jameel accompanying political assistant and BMP commandant Jam Aftab Ahmad visited different flood hit areas including Fatehpur, They visited Chak Zohrani and Chak Shaheed areas and witnessed the flood situation and checked relief camps.

Officials informed the administration that announcements were aired through mosques to appeal the people to remain alert.

BMP and rescuers rescued around 106 men, women and kids in Mari, a high altitude scenic hilly area of Rajanpur and shifted them to safer places.

Another over 200 were rescued from areas near Qutub canal including Chak Patiyat and shifted them to relief camps at Fazalpur. Over 2300 more were rescued from Shahpur, Basti Onar, Chak Shaheed, Dheng, Safdar Abad, Aabasni, Muhammadpur Gamwala and Sonwah. They were also shifted to safer places.

Meanwhile, officials and people of the flood hit areas joined hands and strengthened flood Bunds to ensure safety of nearby areas.

District Emergency Officer Dr Muhammad Aslam and Emergency Officer Rana Muhammad Yamin said on this occasion that Rescue 1222 is equipped with 34 boats, medical equipment, a dozen ambulances and other life saving equipment, adding they were personally supervising the rescue operations.

Rescue 1122 has so far vaccinated 13,000 animals including over 1000 sheep and goat.

Relief camps were operational at Fazalpur higher secondary school, Fazalpur college near Qutub canal, Chowk Zohrani, Chak Jindu Shah high school, Lalgarh higher secondary school, Kotla Eisan high school, and boys and girls colleges in Rajanpur city.

Assistant commissioner Rojhan Zeeshan Qaisarani supervised a rescue operation shifting affected people to a relief camp at Safdarabad where 70 people were now lodged with all basic facilities.

Deputy commissioner said that all out efforts were being made in rescue and relief operations and asked the people to contact officials via telephone No. 0604-920029 to seek help in case of any emergency.