Over 26,000 Hujjaj Arrive Home

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 10:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Over 26,000 Hujjaj (pilgrims), including 15,000 government Hajj schemes and 11,000 of private scheme, have so far returned home after performing the sacred religious obligation in Saudi Arabia.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, in a statement on Saturday, said over 8,000 Hujjaj had reached Madina Munawwara, who would leave for home after eight days stay there.

Some 100,000 Hujjaj were still staying at Makkah Mukarrama, he added.

