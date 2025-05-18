Open Menu

Over 26,000 Teachers To Be Posted At 1,961 Govt Schools |

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) The Punjab school education Department (SED) has decided to reopen neglected government schools, with staff from schools previously outsourced to private contractors to be reassigned to newly established government schools.

Sources told APP that more than 26,000 teachers will be deployed across 1,961 government schools. There will be no new recruitment, as staff surplus in certain schools will be transferred to those facing shortages.

They said that outsourcing of schools had resulted in the elimination of 43,960 staff positions.

Although the outsources schools existed for over a decade, no new teachers were appointed during this period.

With the reopening, each tehsil in Punjab has seen an increase of 15 to 20 government schools, they said, adding all appointments have been made from the existing pool of teachers, with no fresh hiring. The Punjab Finance Department has granted approval to the School Education Department for this restructuring, the sources confirmed.

