Over 26,000 Tonnes Waste Lifted During Sanitation Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Under the Khidmat Apki Dehleez Par Programme, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) lifted more than 26,000 tonnes of solid waste from the city during last four days of the sanitation week.

The LWMC continued its cleanliness operation on the 4th consecutive day and and field teams were given task to ensure timely clearance of waste collection spots.

LWMC CEO Imran Ali said the workforce was doing its best to make the operation successful.

He added that cleanliness drive was carried out around all entry and exit points of the city by mobilizing all resources.

He also said the department would clear the backlog as well as the daily waste. He urged the citizens to make sure the disposal of their waste properly instead of littering around their residence and workplaces.

For prompt redressal of their waste related complaints, citizens can dial our helpline 1139 or use mobilebased application Clean Lahore, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

