Over 2.63 mln receives COVID-19 vaccines,39 new infections in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :As many as 2,636,111 people including 42,249 health workers and 2,593,862 other adults and senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19)across the district.

According to the latest data shared by the district health authority here Wednesday,39 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 35,448 in the district.

As per the latest data, six cases were reported from Rawal Town, fourteen from Potohar town, eleven from Rawalpindi Cantt, two from Gujar Khan, while one each case was reported from Taxila, Kahuta, AJK, Gujrat, Jehlum, and Mianwali.

"Presently 105 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting,48 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,31 in Institute of Urology,16 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, 8 in Holy Family Hospital and one each in Bilal hospital and Akhtar Memorial trust," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 33,679 patients were discharged after recovery while seven patients were on ventilators in critical condition,65 stable and 33 on oxygen support. The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 3.28 per cent in the district, it added.