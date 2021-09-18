UrduPoint.com

Over 2.6m People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Over 2.6 million (2,624,507) people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Saturday that 2,039,607 citizens had been given the first dose while 533,818 were administered the second dose of vaccine.

He further said that 29,590 health workers were also given the first dose while 21,492 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.

As of now 163,460 first doses and 108,973 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad. He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were also getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that timing of these vaccination centers was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad center which would remain open round the clock.

