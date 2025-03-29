Open Menu

Over 2.6m Relief Provided To Citizens Through Ramadan Sahulat Bazaar, Says DC

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 02:10 PM

Over 2.6m relief provided to citizens through Ramadan Sahulat bazaar, says DC

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir paid a surprise visit to the Ramadan Sahulat bazaar to inspect the availability and prices of essential commodities.

During the visit, she said that relief of Rs. 26,64,527 has been provided to the public through the Ramadan Relief Bazaar. She highlighted that 105,666 kilograms of essential food items have been sold so far, benefiting more than 45,000 people who availed the discounted rates.

While interacting with women, the DC emphasized that, under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the government has taken concrete measures to ensure the availability of affordable essential goods during Ramadan.

She added that, with Eid approaching, Assistant Commissioners of all three tehsils and price Control Magistrates across the district were actively monitoring local markets to enforce government-fixed prices. Regular inspections are being made to curb profiteering and hoarding, and strict action is being taken against violators, she added.

