Over 27 Shops Sealed, Fines Imposed

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Over 27 shops sealed, fines imposed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The price control magistrates sealed 27 shops in couple of days of Ramazan as part of a

crackdown on businesses charging inflated prices.

According to an official spokesman, more than 13,000 raids were conducted in the district

to ensure availability of essential goods at government rates.

During the operation, 133 shopkeepers were found guilty of overcharging, while two were

booked under the Inflation Act at their respective police stations.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Ali Bukhari reaffirmed that the crackdown against

artificial inflation would continue without interruption.

He stated that a strict monitoring system was in place to check supply and pricing of essential

commodities.

To provide relief to citizens, he added that Sahulat Bazaars were being closely monitored to

ensure smooth sales of food items, and sugar supply at stores had been doubled.

