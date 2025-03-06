Over 27 Shops Sealed, Fines Imposed
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The price control magistrates sealed 27 shops in couple of days of Ramazan as part of a
crackdown on businesses charging inflated prices.
According to an official spokesman, more than 13,000 raids were conducted in the district
to ensure availability of essential goods at government rates.
During the operation, 133 shopkeepers were found guilty of overcharging, while two were
booked under the Inflation Act at their respective police stations.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Ali Bukhari reaffirmed that the crackdown against
artificial inflation would continue without interruption.
He stated that a strict monitoring system was in place to check supply and pricing of essential
commodities.
To provide relief to citizens, he added that Sahulat Bazaars were being closely monitored to
ensure smooth sales of food items, and sugar supply at stores had been doubled.
Recent Stories
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over 27 shops sealed, fines imposed6 minutes ago
-
8 suspects arrested in crackdown16 minutes ago
-
M-Tag enforcement eases traffic flow on motorways26 minutes ago
-
PFA taking measures to ensure qualitative items to consumers in Ramazan36 minutes ago
-
KP Govt notifies key administrative transfers, postings36 minutes ago
-
PES responds to 14 cases46 minutes ago
-
M-Tag enforcement eases traffic flow on motorways56 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Special Technology Zones Authority Amendment Bill 202556 minutes ago
-
Traders cash soaring demand for Irani Saudi Khajoor during Ramazan: Report56 minutes ago
-
FA team inspect food outlets to ensue quality foods56 minutes ago
-
Expert emphasizes need for moderation in eating habits during Ramazan56 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends admission deadline to March 251 hour ago