Over 2700 schools, colleges continue classes under SoPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Kashif Hussain Educational activities in more than 2,700 colleges,schools and higher secondary schools continued on Thursday under strict adherence to the SoPs for Covid-19 across the provincial capital.

After the decision made by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) , HIgher education Department (HED) and District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore allowed the institutions from public and private sector to start classes with 50 per cent presence for Grade 9 to 12 so that students can prepare themselves for upcoming annual external examinations. The management of all educational institutions has been directed to implement strict SoPs to save the students ,staff and teachers from covid-19. Well placed sources in HED Punjab told APP that zero tolerance policy was adopted against violations of SoPs from any college of public or private sector. No one from the students ,teachers and staff would be allowed to enter the premises without checking temperature and mask, the sources added. It may be mention here that after a long break, educational activities are resumed partially in more than 60 colleges in public sector besides over 100 colleges , academies and coaching centers under private sector.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive of the DEA Lahore Pervez Akhtar told APP that over 2,000 private schools and higher secondary schools out of total 3,000 registered with the authority were reopened for 10th to 12th classes. He added that total 442 institutions of public sector were reopened, including 413 high schools for classes of 9-10 while 29 higher secondary schools were opened for grade 12. To a question ,he replied that following the instructions by the Punjab government, strict adherence to SoPs was being ensured in these institutions. He said that the management of institutions were asked to monitor temperature besides checking masks and maintaining social distancing to avoid any outbreak of the virus. The CEO said that monitoring teams would be set up to visit schools to inspect the implementation of SoPs. To another question, he said that vaccination of teachers and staff of institutions was underway and hopefully completed very soon.