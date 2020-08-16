UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 27,000 Govt Employees Bearing Brunt Of Rented Residences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:40 PM

Over 27,000 govt employees bearing brunt of rented residences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :More than 27,000 government employees of the Federal capital are waiting for their turn to get official residences, as per their entitlement, for the past several years and compelled to pay extra charges on rented accommodation.

They have submitted their applications for allotment of official residences, through proper channel, with the Estate Office of the Ministry of Housing and Works, but facing inordinate delay.

The government officials, residing in the rented apartments, have been bearing the brunt of the chronic shortage of official accommodations, faced by the Ministry of Housing and Works (MoHW) at the moment.

"At present, 29,000 federal government employees have been residing in the government residences," an official source said, confirming the shortage of facility.

The waiting list has been growing gradually due to increase in number of new applicants, he added.

He informed APP that concerted efforts were being made at the government level since the country had been facing a shortfall of approximately 9-10 million housing units.

The official pointed out that no government houses had been built since 1995 as a ban was imposed on the construction of new facility by the then federal cabinet.

Sharing the ministry's endeavours for streamlining the allotment process, he said the MoHW had completed the data entry of all allotments of government accommodations (category wise) at the website of Estate Office to ensure transparency in the allotment process.

The status of allotment as well as name of allottees and their departments had now been available on the site and could be checked anytime, he added.

The official said the personal data including Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and date of birth had been excluded from the data entered on the website in order to ensure security of personal data.

Regarding the repair and maintenance of the houses and flats in federal capital, he said the federal government had allocated funds amounting to Rs 2.5 million for repair maintenance of 2,163 houses and flats (Cat-I to VI) for the current financial year.

Out of which, he said Rs 0.940 million had been released by the end of 2019. The funds to the tune of Rs 0.750 million of 3rd quarter were expected to release for coming two months.

He said the ministry was entrusted to carryout repair and maintenance of houses and flats located in various sectors of the federal capital.

The official said the minor works were being carried out through inquiry office, where as the work would be completed within 15-days through contract, in the anticipation of arrangement of funds.

Related Topics

Shortage SITE 2019 All From Government Cabinet Million Housing

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone li ..

2 hours ago

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

2 hours ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

3 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.