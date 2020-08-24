Over 27,000 govt employees bearing brunt of rented residences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :The government officials residing in the rented apartments in Federal Capital bearing the brunt of the shortage of official accommodations, a chronic issued the Ministry of Housing and Works (MoHW) facing at the moment.

More than 27,000 government employees in the capital are waiting for their turn to be allotted official residences, as per their entitlement, for past several years.

They submitted their applications for allotment of official residences, through proper channel, with the Estate Office of the Ministry of Housing and Works, but facing inordinate delay.

"At present, 29,000 federal government employees are residing in the government residences," an official source told APP, confirming the shortage of facility.

The waiting list is growing gradually due to increase in number of new applicants, he added.

He revealed to APP that concerted efforts were being made at the government level since the country was facing a shortfall of approximately 9-10 million housing units.

The official pointed out that due to ban by the cabinet in 1995 on construction of new residences, new project can not be initiated.

Sharing the ministry's endeavours for streamlining the allotment process, he said the MoHW completed the data entry of all allotments of government accommodations (category wise) at the website of Estate Office to ensure transparency in the allotment process.

The status of allotment as well as name of allottees and their departments were now available on the site and could be checked anytime, he added.

The official said the personal data including Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) and date of birth have been excluded from the data entered on the website in order to ensure security of personal data.

Regarding the repair and maintenance of the houses and flats in federal capital, he said the federal government had allocated funds amounting to Rs2.5 million for repair maintenance of 2,163 houses and flats (Cat-I to VI) for the current financial year.

Out of which, he said Rs 0.940 million had been released by the end of 2019.

The funds to the tune of Rs 0.750 million of 3rd quarter were expected to release for coming two months.

He said the ministry was entrusted to carryout repair and maintenance of houses and flats located in various sectors of the federal capital.

The official said the minor works were being carried out through inquiry office, where as the work would be completed within 15-days through contract, in the anticipation of arrangement of funds.