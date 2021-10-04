UrduPoint.com

Over 2.72 Mln People Receives COVID-19 Vaccines, 19 New Infections In 24 Hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 2,726,832 people including 42,665 health workers, 2,684,167 other adults and senior citizens have jabbed themselves so far against the COVID-19 across the district.

According to the latest data shared by the district health authority here Monday,19 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 35,622 in the district.

As per the latest data, two cases were reported from Rawal Town, seven from Potohar town, four from Rawalpindi Cantt, while one each case was reported from Taxila, Kotli Sattian, Chakwal, Attock, Wazirabad and the Federal capital area.

"Presently 78 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting as 32 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 30 in Institute of Urology,12 in Fauji Foundation Hospital, 3 in Holy Family Hospital and one in Bilal hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority updated that so far 33,955 patients were discharged after recovery while four patients were on ventilators in critical condition, 43 stable and 31 on oxygen support. The positivity ratio during the past 24 hours was recorded at 4.52 per cent in the district, it added.

