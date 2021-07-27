Over 2.75 million tourists visit Hazara, Malakand divisions during Eid holidays

The scenic tourists' areas of Malakand and Hazara divisions have attracted a record over 2.75 million tourists during Eidul Azha's holidays besides generating more than Rs4 billion revenue for people associated with the tourism sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The scenic tourists' areas of Malakand and Hazara divisions have attracted a record over 2.75 million tourists during Eidul Azha's holidays besides generating more than Rs4 billion revenue for people associated with the tourism sector.

Latifur Rehman, Spokesperson KP Tourism and Archeology Department told APP that over 5,50,000 tourists has visited Swat district during Eid holidays.

He said around one million tourists in over 200,000 vehicles had entered Galiyat valleys in Abbottabad district, where they enjoyed its pleasant weather, mesmerizing natural beauty, waterfalls and lush green valleys.

A large number of tourists were seen at Ayubia, Thandyani, Harnoi, Bagnotar, Khanuspor and others scenic valleys of Galiyat.

The spokesman said Kaghan valley has attracted over 1.2 million tourists in more than 300,000 vehicles where they enjoyed its pleasant weather, boating and fishing in the world famous Saiful Malook and Ansu lakes.

Latifur Rehman said over one lakh tourists had visited Razmak in North Waziristan tribal district during Eid days.

He said hundreds of thousands of tourists were visiting tourist areas in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, which were making a positive impact on the economy of the local population and people associated with the tourism sector. The spokesman said about Rs4 billion revenue was generated from the tourism sector during Eid holidays.

He said 113 projects worth Rs14,495 million including 105 ongoing amounting to Rs13,843.999 million and eight new projects worth Rs651.001 million were proposed for tourism, sports, archeology, culture and youth affairs department in KP budget 2021-22.

The spokesman said work on KP Integrated Tourism Development Corporation Project (KITE), tourists' facilitation centres and rest areas, development of entertainment areas and establishment of recreational facilities for promotion of recreational facilities besides uplift of roads to tourists' areas were expedited.

He said Rs500 million were proposed for construction of jeepable tracks for tourism bearing areas especially in Malakand and Hazara divisions for the current fiscal year that would open up inaccessible and remote areas for tourism.